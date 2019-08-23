Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Kansas man dies while rock climbing in Colorado canyon
Top Stories
Kansas City, Mo. man killed in rollover Sunday
Kansas hiking group overwhelmed in Arizona heat
Finch family reacts to new swatting alert system
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in northeast Wichita
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Safe Bet: Vegas set to bid to host numerous NCAA events
Top Stories
Wedge and his staff help high school prospects gain better knowledge of the game
Top Stories
O’Hearn, Soler help Royals avoid sweep with 9-8 win over Indians
Garoppolo, Mahomes both sharp as 49ers top Chiefs 27-17
Golf spectators injured by lightning released from hospital
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
KSN Pro Football Challenge
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Kansas man dies while rock climbing in Colorado canyon
Married only minutes, Texas newlyweds killed in crash
Hospital dresses newborns as ‘Wizard of Oz’ characters
Kansas City, Mo. man killed in rollover Sunday
T.J.’s Forecast: Seasonable start to the workweek, slim storm chances
Kansas hiking group overwhelmed in Arizona heat